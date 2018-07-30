Invesco (IVZ) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.93.

Invesco traded up $0.68, hitting $26.65, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Invesco has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.91 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Invesco by 89.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

