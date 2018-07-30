Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) Holdings Trimmed by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHB. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 926,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,757,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 438.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 177,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 140,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $18.46, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 18,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,300. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.