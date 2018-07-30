Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.44% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,815,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,745,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,059. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a one year low of $124.41 and a one year high of $139.24.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

