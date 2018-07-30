Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Intuit were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $219.46. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $186.60 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.29.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

