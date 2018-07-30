Intersections Inc. (INTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,123 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 29th total of 1,179,681 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,803 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of Intersections stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. Intersections has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johan Roets sold 46,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $92,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,426 shares of company stock valued at $345,443. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intersections stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ:INTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.79% of Intersections at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intersections

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

