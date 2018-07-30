International Paper Co (IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to post $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $23.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of IP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 2,247,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,652. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 27,958.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,329 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $53,831,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 266.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,025,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 745,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 55.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 408,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 17.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 395,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

