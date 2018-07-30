International Paper Co (IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to post $5.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.71 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $23.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $23.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of IP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 2,247,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,652. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other International Paper news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 27,958.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,329 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $53,831,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 266.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,025,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 745,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 55.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 408,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 17.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 395,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

