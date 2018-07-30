Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cann restated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.83.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.20.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 278.64%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Leonard sold 8,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock worth $764,361 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,100 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,374,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 97,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6,659.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.