Intel (INTC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.34 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.76.

Intel stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. analysts expect that Intel will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,295 shares of company stock worth $331,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

