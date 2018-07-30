Instructure (INST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Instructure (NYSE:INST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25-0.35) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $53.6-54.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.54 million.Instructure also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.93-0.87) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE INST traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.04. Instructure has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 162.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Instructure will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 9,552 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $396,503.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

