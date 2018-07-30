Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $525,200.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $547,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $547,040.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $544,440.00.

Shares of Yelp traded down $0.73, reaching $37.27, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.43, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.15. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 17.80%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 639,749 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,065,000 after buying an additional 166,278 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,827,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 186,427 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 110,513 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 156,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

