Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Major Shareholder Sells $188,280.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $188,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bfi Co., Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 4,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $188,880.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,470 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $456,454.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $476,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,381,800.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $117,234.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,930 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $447,346.50.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health opened at $47.15 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

