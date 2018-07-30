Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Major Shareholder Sells $188,280.00 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $188,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bfi Co., Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 19th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 4,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $188,880.00.
- On Tuesday, July 17th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,470 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $456,454.00.
- On Wednesday, July 11th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00.
- On Friday, June 29th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $456,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 21st, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $476,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 13th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $466,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 7th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,381,800.00.
- On Friday, May 25th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $117,234.00.
- On Friday, May 18th, Bfi Co., Llc sold 9,930 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $447,346.50.
Shares of Phibro Animal Health opened at $47.15 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $48.70.
PAHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
