Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) CEO Sells $819,720.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $819,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,085,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,957,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $34.72 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Benchmark raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

