Insider Selling: Genuine Parts (GPC) Insider Sells $50,145.28 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Genuine Parts opened at $96.69 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

