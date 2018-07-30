Insider Selling: Dart Group PLC (DTG) Insider Sells £137,241 in Stock

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) insider Stephen Heapy sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.15), for a total value of £137,241 ($181,655.86).

Dart Group opened at GBX 958.50 ($12.69) on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Dart Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.75 ($6.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860.50 ($11.39).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Dart Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled passenger flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

