Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (AYX) Chairman Sells $1,731,600.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,731,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $802,400.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $641,600.00.

NYSE AYX opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.32 and a beta of -0.82. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $256,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 4,702.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

