Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Director Purchases $99,360.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,318.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 70.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.79.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

