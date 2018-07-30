Inphi Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Inphi in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.38. Inphi had a negative net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.84.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.14. Inphi has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 365,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 254,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $9,073,000.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $169,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

