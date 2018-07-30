InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Declares $0.01 Semiannual Dividend

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) announced a semiannual dividend on Monday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust traded down $0.14, reaching $1.26, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,099. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

