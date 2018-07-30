Innodata (INOD) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innodata earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 41.9728815629907 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Innodata has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

