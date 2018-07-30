Ingredion Inc (INGR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of Ingredion opened at $99.33 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.