Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $984.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ingles Markets to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMKTA opened at $28.70 on Monday. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $581.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

