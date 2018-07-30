InfraREIT (HIFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect InfraREIT to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect InfraREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InfraREIT opened at $20.86 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. InfraREIT has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

HIFR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InfraREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded InfraREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is a real estate investment trust that is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

