Independent Research Reiterates “€102.00” Price Target for Basf (BAS)

Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($106.00) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.67 ($114.91).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf opened at €82.39 ($96.93) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Basf has a twelve month low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a twelve month high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.