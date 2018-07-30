Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Hovde Group Analysts

Hovde Group set a $27.00 price target on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBCP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) opened at $25.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $602.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.92%. research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $89,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $33,708.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $237,299. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 267,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,199,000 after buying an additional 160,154 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 167.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 64,040 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

