Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) and Vantage Drilling (VTGDF) Head-To-Head Review

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE: ICD) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -23.25% -7.97% -6.26% Vantage Drilling -63.65% -149.82% -13.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling and Vantage Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.78%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Vantage Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Vantage Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $90.01 million 1.67 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -7.45 Vantage Drilling $212.85 million 0.03 -$149.78 million N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vantage Drilling.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Vantage Drilling on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

