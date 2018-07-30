Imperva Inc (IMPV) Receives $54.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMPV shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Imperva from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperva from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Imperva by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperva by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperva during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperva by 20.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Imperva opened at $47.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Imperva has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Imperva will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

