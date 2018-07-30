Imperva (IMPV) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Imperva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Imperva from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Imperva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Imperva alerts:

IMPV stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 17,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,441. Imperva has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Imperva’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Imperva by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Imperva by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.