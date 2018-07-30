Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Illumina by 3,088.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 492,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,387,000 after buying an additional 476,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 75.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $61,394,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 21,172.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 193,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4,988.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,674 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $144,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.45, for a total value of $724,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,388.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina opened at $301.15 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $317.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.03.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.