IDEX Membership Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $4.04 million and $16,962.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $2,021.41 or 0.25547230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003568 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00403184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00165283 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013727 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000881 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

