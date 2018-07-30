Iberiabank Corp Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 652.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF opened at $105.10 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $109.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.