IAMGOLD Corp (IMG) Receives C$9.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of IAMGOLD opened at C$7.34 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$6.22 and a twelve month high of C$8.87.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$397.57 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

In other news, insider Benjamin Richard Little sold 61,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total transaction of C$480,070.00. Also, insider Jeffery Alexander Snow sold 34,900 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$279,549.00. Insiders sold 156,167 shares of company stock worth $759,619 over the last three months.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

