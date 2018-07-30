HyreCar Inc’s (HYRE) Quiet Period Will End on August 6th

HyreCar’s (NASDAQ:HYRE) quiet period will end on Monday, August 6th. HyreCar had issued 2,520,000 shares in its IPO on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HyreCar opened at $3.42 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. HyreCar has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.50.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

