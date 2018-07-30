Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $87.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $348,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $357,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

