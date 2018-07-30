Hush (HUSH) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $13,954.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.02603660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00376696 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00084812 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00352132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00189616 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025664 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002858 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 4,403,200 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.