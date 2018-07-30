Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $977.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.17. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.54 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $709,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,012,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,673,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,251,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,400,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,347,000 after buying an additional 113,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 730,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,832,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 523,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

