Huntsman Co. (HUN) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 383.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $155,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $211,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman opened at $31.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Huntsman news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $526,505.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 393,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,977.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

