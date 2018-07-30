Humana Inc (HUM) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 4.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $326.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $328.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.12.

Shares of Humana opened at $315.10 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $229.84 and a 52-week high of $321.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.17, for a total transaction of $5,037,736.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,543,248.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total transaction of $4,582,891.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,887,143 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

