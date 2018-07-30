Hubbell (HUBB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Hubbell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $149.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.94%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

