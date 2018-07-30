Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Hub Group opened at $45.95 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

