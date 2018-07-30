Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Huazhu Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 2,758.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

HTHT stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.39 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 21.24%. equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

