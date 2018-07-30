Huazhu Group (HTHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 13.89%. equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

