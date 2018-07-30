HSBC Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (DRW3)

HSBC set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.11 ($80.13).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares stock opened at €66.55 ($78.29) on Thursday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €69.80 ($82.12) and a twelve month high of €107.00 ($125.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

