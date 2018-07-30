Hovde Group Increases Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Price Target to $38.00

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) had its price objective lifted by Hovde Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp opened at $35.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $711.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.74. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 118,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $3,932,911.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 183,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. 57.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

