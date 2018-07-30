Houlihan Lokey (HLI) vs. Eaton Vance (EV) Head-To-Head Survey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 16.85% 19.73% 12.84% Eaton Vance 19.82% 33.96% 15.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Eaton Vance shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.7% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Houlihan Lokey and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 1 5 0 2.83 Eaton Vance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.12%. Eaton Vance has a consensus price target of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Eaton Vance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eaton Vance is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Eaton Vance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $963.36 million 3.38 $172.28 million $2.39 20.56 Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 4.17 $282.13 million $2.48 21.56

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Eaton Vance has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Eaton Vance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Houlihan Lokey on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

