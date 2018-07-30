Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

HPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust opened at $27.74 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 110,905 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

