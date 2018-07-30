Horan Capital Management Sells 4,087 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Horan Capital Management lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.4% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,678,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,331,000 after purchasing an additional 287,814 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,372.7% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,282,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,538,000 after purchasing an additional 320,050 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,846,000 after purchasing an additional 275,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C opened at $71.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

