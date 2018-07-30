Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heron Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5296694134957 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics opened at $35.85 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.78. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 239.94% and a negative net margin of 515.27%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 222.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $8,770,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,608.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

