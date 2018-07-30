Hero (HERO) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Hero has a market cap of $0.00 and $396.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hero has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Hero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00398763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00163353 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Hero Profile

Hero launched on March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Hero’s official website is herotoken.io . Hero’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.