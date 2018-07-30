Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.78% of Hercules Capital worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 512,576 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 56,697 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 46.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc, formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc, is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

