Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HP. ValuEngine cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $84.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

Helmerich & Payne opened at $60.83 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.33. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 52,781 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $3,823,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,492.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Stauder sold 3,820 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $264,726.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

